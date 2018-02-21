Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo Of Baby Girl Gio Grace Levine

Behati shared a sweet snap of her baby girl's feet wrapped in a pink blanket. She captioned the photo, "Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 She’s got her dads toes 👼🏼."

Behati, 28, and Adam, 38, welcomed baby Gio on February 15. While it was previously announced that they had picked a name for their baby girl, early reports (including ours!) had the name spelled "Geo."

Adam has not shared any photos of his newborn daughter on social media yet. His last post on Twitter was of his pregnant wife enjoying some Valentine's Day candy and roses just one day before she gave birth to their daughter.

He captioned it, "My maniac."