Bella Hadid Shares Sexy Insta Pic

Call it life in the spotlight.
Model Bella Hadid shared a sexy pic on Instagram on Saturday, showing her in a strapless black bra and panties.
In the pic, the model is striking a pose, with her face looking like it's been captured by a camera flash/spotlight.
"You Should Let Me Be Right For A Minute," she captioned the pic, adding an emoji of a padlock.
It appears the pic may have been taken earlier this week when the model was in Paris, as she's sporting the same swept up 'do and heavy bangs that she rocked at the Le Bal Surrealiste Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show in the city.
Bella Hadid attends Le Bal Surrealiste Dior during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2018 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)
The model also hit the catwalk in Paris at the Alexandre Vauthier runway show, on Tuesday.
On Friday, photogs captured Bella stepping out in NYC.
-- Jolie Lash