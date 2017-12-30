Beyoncé Shares Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Jay Z's 'Family Feud' Video

Beyoncé has shared some stunning behind-the-scenes pics from Jay Z's "Family Feud" video.
The superstar singer shared the photos on Instagram in a series of slideshows – the first one featuring gorgeous shots showing her in a blue ensemble.
A candid moment from the set also showed Bey and Jay Z checking out something on her iPhone.
Blue Ivy and her daddy were featured in the second slideshow.
Beyoncé rocked a black mini-dress with white sleeves and a train in the third set of glamorous insta-pics.
As previously reported on Access, Jay Z released his "Family Feud" video, which was directed by Ava DuVernay, on Tidal Friday.
It features a host of celebs, including Michael B. Jordan and Mindy Kaling.
