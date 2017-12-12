Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much?

Beyoncé went on another photo spree on her website and on Instagram on Monday night leaving the Beyhive speechless yet again.

Not only does the "***Flawless" singer look, well… flawless, but we can't look away from the incredible fashion that Queen B has bestowed upon us in these pics!

In her first group of photos Bey wears a denim jacket, an AC/DC t-shirt, jean shorts and knee-high brown boots. But only if you're Beyoncé can you afford it. Let us break down her first look for you.

WATCH: Beyoncé, Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift: Who Topped These Stars As The Highest-Paid Musician?

Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much?

Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much? (Beyonce.com)

Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much?

Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much? (Beyonce.com)

-          Gucci AC/DC Print Tie-Dye Cotton T-Shirt - $720

-          Gucci Shredded Bleached Denim Shorts - $850

-          Dolce & Gabbana Distressed Patchwork Denim Jacket - $3,375 (currently on sale for $2025)

-          Saint Laurent "Niki" Leather Zip Over-the-Knee Boot - $3,495

-          Dior Denim/Pink Canvas Shoulder Bag - $1,195 (currently on sale for $660)

If you have a billion dollars in that elevator, this outfit will only cost you $7,750 — but only if you include the items on sale. Otherwise you're spending a whopping $9,635.

Beyoncé's second look leans more towards the casual side: a t-shirt, black shorts with a very long and stylish belt, crystal boots, a cute little bag and some sunnies.

READ: Beyoncé Surprises Colin Kaepernick With The Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much?

Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much? (Beyonce.com)

-          Balenciaga "Alek" Shirt - $495

-          MCM Berlin Trunk Cross Body Bag - $1,495

-          Ray-Ban Clubmasters - $153

-          Y/PROJECT Tulle Wrapped Hoodie – $1,020

-          Saint Laurent "Niki" Over-The-Knee Crystal Boots - $10,000

Get ready to shell out $13,163 for Bey's iconic style.

She definitely has some hot sauce in her bag (swag). What do you think of Beyoncé’s over $20,000 looks

WATCH: Ed Sheeran On Working With Beyoncé & If He'll Be Performing At The Royal Wedding

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News