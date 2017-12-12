Beyoncé went on another photo spree on her website and on Instagram on Monday night leaving the Beyhive speechless yet again.
Not only does the "***Flawless" singer look, well… flawless, but we can't look away from the incredible fashion that Queen B has bestowed upon us in these pics!
In her first group of photos Bey wears a denim jacket, an AC/DC t-shirt, jean shorts and knee-high brown boots. But only if you're Beyoncé can you afford it. Let us break down her first look for you.
Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much? (Beyonce.com)
- Gucci AC/DC Print Tie-Dye Cotton T-Shirt - $720
- Gucci Shredded Bleached Denim Shorts - $850
- Dolce & Gabbana Distressed Patchwork Denim Jacket - $3,375 (currently on sale for $2025)
- Saint Laurent "Niki" Leather Zip Over-the-Knee Boot - $3,495
- Dior Denim/Pink Canvas Shoulder Bag - $1,195 (currently on sale for $660)
If you have a billion dollars in that elevator, this outfit will only cost you $7,750 — but only if you include the items on sale. Otherwise you're spending a whopping $9,635.
Beyoncé's second look leans more towards the casual side: a t-shirt, black shorts with a very long and stylish belt, crystal boots, a cute little bag and some sunnies.
- Balenciaga "Alek" Shirt - $495
- MCM Berlin Trunk Cross Body Bag - $1,495
- Ray-Ban Clubmasters - $153
- Y/PROJECT Tulle Wrapped Hoodie – $1,020
- Saint Laurent "Niki" Over-The-Knee Crystal Boots - $10,000
Get ready to shell out $13,163 for Bey's iconic style.
She definitely has some hot sauce in her bag (swag). What do you think of Beyoncé’s over $20,000 looks
-- Kevin Zelman