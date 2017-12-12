Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much?

Beyoncé went on another photo spree on her website and on Instagram on Monday night leaving the Beyhive speechless yet again.

Not only does the "***Flawless" singer look, well… flawless, but we can't look away from the incredible fashion that Queen B has bestowed upon us in these pics!

In her first group of photos Bey wears a denim jacket, an AC/DC t-shirt, jean shorts and knee-high brown boots. But only if you're Beyoncé can you afford it. Let us break down her first look for you.