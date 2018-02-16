'Big Brother' Couple Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Engaged

In a video posted to the couple's YouTube channel Thursday, Cody shares what happens leading up to the big moment.

"I'm running to get ahead of Jessica. She's going up Runyon Canyon right now. I’m gonna meet her at the top of the hill and propose," he says to the camera. Once he meets Jessica atop the mountain, the couple share a sweet embrace before he gets down on one knee.

Jessica, 26, also shared the news with fans in a sweet Instagram post.

"My best friend asked me to marry him. He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met," she wrote. "I love you + there’s no one else in the world for me. You’re my person and I thank God for you coming into my life!"