Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Cosby Dies At 44 From Renal Disease

In May 2017, Ensa and her sister Erin released statements to KISS 107.1 defending their father. In her statement, Ensa wrote that she "strongly believed" her father was innocent of the crimes alleged against him.



"I am a very private person and have chosen to live my life quietly with my family. But for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore," Ensa wrote in the statement. "The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time, and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof."

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal. … My father has been publicly lynched in the media. My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel," she continued.

Ensa is one of Bill and wife, Camille Cosby's five children. Bill and Camille are also parents to, Erika, 52, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41. Their son Ennis was murdered at the age of 27 in a failed robbery attempt as he was fixing a flat tire on the side of the road in 1997 in Los Angeles.



