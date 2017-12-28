Billie Lourd Travels To Northern Lights To Honor Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd honored her late mother in the most beautiful way.
One year after Carrie Fisher’s death, the “American Horror Story” star paid tribute to her late mother with a trip to the Northern Lights.
“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”
Billie trekked to see the aurora borealis with her father Bryan Lourd and his husband, Bruce Bozzi – all pictured in the heartfelt post.
The 25-year-old actress even referenced Carrie’s 2013 piece for Port Magazine, where the “Star Wars” actress wrote about her fascination with the Northern Lights.
“[I] hope auroras run through your veins until you feel you belong, find your place so close to right that it manages to overlook wrong,” Carrie wrote.
Carrie died last December of cardiac arrest at 60 years old. Her last on-screen appearance is seen in the recently released “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – her final portrayal of Princess Leia.
It looks like Billie will continue her mother’s galactic legacy for years to come.