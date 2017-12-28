Billie Lourd Travels To Northern Lights To Honor Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd honored her late mother in the most beautiful way.

One year after Carrie Fisher’s death, the “American Horror Story” star paid tribute to her late mother with a trip to the Northern Lights.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”