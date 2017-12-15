Billie Lourd Writes Hidden Message In Emotional Tribute To Mother Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is keeping her mom, Carrie Fisher, in her heart.
Billie took to Instagram on Friday to express how much she misses her late mother, Carrie. Billie shared a photo where she's hugging her mom on the red carpet at the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" premiere in 2015. It was one of the last red carpet appearances the duo made together before Carrie's death in December 2016.
Billie used emojis to caption the photo, which spelled out "I miss you." The emoji-heavy style is the same way that Carrie used to write her social media captions.
Billie has been keeping The Force strong for her mother. During the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Billie wore her hair up in Princess Leia style braids as tribute to her late mama.
In the film, which comes out this weekend, director Rian Johnson paid tribute to Carrie in the closing credits. "
"In Loving Memory of Our Princess, Carrie Fisher," flashes across the screen.
Carrie Fisher went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016. Four days later she passed away at the hospital.
-- Kevin Zelman