Billie Lourd Writes Hidden Message In Emotional Tribute To Mother Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is keeping her mom, Carrie Fisher, in her heart.

Billie took to Instagram on Friday to express how much she misses her late mother, Carrie. Billie shared a photo where she's hugging her mom on the red carpet at the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" premiere in 2015. It was one of the last red carpet appearances the duo made together before Carrie's death in December 2016.

Billie used emojis to caption the photo, which spelled out "I miss you." The emoji-heavy style is the same way that Carrie used to write her social media captions.