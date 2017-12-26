Bindi Irwin And Boyfriend Chandler Powell Rock Matching Christmas Sweaters!

The couple that dresses together, stays together!
Bindi Irwin, 19, and her main squeeze, boyfriend Chandler Powell, showed off their seasonal spirit in a set of matching Christmas sweaters. Chandler revealed on his Instagram account that the red sweaters were a gift from Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin.
"Thankful for such an awesome Christmas. Thank you Terri for this incredible gift, we love our Christmas sweaters, made the day even better!!! Grateful to be surrounded by so much love this Christmas," Chandler, 21, wrote alongside a smiley pic with Bindi.
The duo also managed to sneak in a smooch under the mistletoe. Bindi shared their sweet kiss in an Instagram video that she captioned, "Under the mistletoe💛 Happy Holidays x."
The whole family clearly enjoyed a very merry Christmas. Chandler posted a Christmas video where he and Bindi helped decorate the tree with her brother, Robert, and mom, Terri. The whole family was decked out with seasonal gear. Terri wore an ugly Christmas sweater, Bindi had a hat that said "oh deer" and Robert had a beanie that said "tree Rex."
This family definitely knows how to have a good time.
Next up, the gang is getting back together to return to the Animal Planet for a series of projects and will also serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.