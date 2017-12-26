Bindi Irwin And Boyfriend Chandler Powell Rock Matching Christmas Sweaters!

"Thankful for such an awesome Christmas. Thank you Terri for this incredible gift, we love our Christmas sweaters, made the day even better!!! Grateful to be surrounded by so much love this Christmas," Chandler, 21, wrote alongside a smiley pic with Bindi.

The duo also managed to sneak in a smooch under the mistletoe. Bindi shared their sweet kiss in an Instagram video that she captioned, "Under the mistletoe💛 Happy Holidays x."