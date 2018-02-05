Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Video Of Her Dad Steve Irwin Talking About His Work's Future

Steve is heard saying, "Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I'm doing now? Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they're ready to run up our mission, I'll gladly step aside, and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life."

Holding back tears, Steve added, "Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal, to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission."

Bindi wasn't the only one who was moved by the video. Actor Russell Crowe, who has had a long friendship with Steve's wife, Terri, also shared the video in a tweet.

"Ah , talk about a super bowl day moment ... what a top bloke ... tough as nails , heart on his sleeve, never a wasted breath, full of love and man could he make me laugh …," Russell wrote alongside the video.