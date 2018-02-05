Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Video Of Her Dad Steve Irwin Talking About His Work's Future

No brightcove id
Bindi Irwin pulled at the heartstrings on Super Bowl Sunday when she shared an emotional video of her dad talking about what would make him want to give up the work he does. Bindi shared the video on her Twitter account with the message, "My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended. My dad. My superhero. I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever. @AnimalPlanet."
The late crocodile hunter, who died in 2006 after his chest was pierced by a stingray, is seen getting visibly choked up in the video as he discusses his children and his life's work.
Steve is heard saying, "Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I'm doing now? Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they're ready to run up our mission, I'll gladly step aside, and I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life."
Holding back tears, Steve added, "Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal, to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission."
Bindi wasn't the only one who was moved by the video. Actor Russell Crowe, who has had a long friendship with Steve's wife, Terri, also shared the video in a tweet.
"Ah , talk about a super bowl day moment ... what a top bloke ... tough as nails , heart on his sleeve, never a wasted breath, full of love and man could he make me laugh …," Russell wrote alongside the video.
Bindi and her brother, Robert, have certainly done their dad proud. Bindi was only 8 years old when her father passed away, but she's become a wildlife warrior and works at the Australia Zoo alongside her brother, and mom, Terri. The family is set to return to TV in fall 2018 with a new show on Animal Planet, which will likely have similar elements to Steve's show, which ran on the network from 1996 to 2007.
In a recent "Today" show interview, Bindi opened up about how she wanted to follow in her dad's footsteps. See more below!
