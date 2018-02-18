'Black Panther' Sets Records With It's Opening Weekend

Already a much-celebrated pop-culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

The Marvel superhero film blew past expectations, with $192 million in ticket sales in North America over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. That makes "Black Panther" the fifth-biggest opening weekend ever, not accounting for inflation.

The only films with a higher grossing opening weekend are "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi," ''Jurassic World" and "The Avengers." It's also the highest-grossing February opening weekend.