'Black Panther' Shows That Inclusion Pays At The Box Office

When Hollywood crafts a must-see theatrical event, it has increasingly been propelled by the power of inclusivity.

Just as Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated "Get Out" and Patty Jenkins "Wonder Woman" did before it, "Black Panther" captured the zeitgeist by the potent combination of top-notch filmmaking, studio backing and an audience hungry to see itself represented on the big screen in a way it seldom has before.

At the box office, inclusion is paying off — and often, it's paying big time.

WATCH: Daniel Kaluuya & Winston Duke Call 'Black Panther' A Superhero Movie For A New Generation

"Black Panther" debuted with $361 million in worldwide ticket sales, setting it up for a theatrical run that should easily eclipse $1 billion. Just months after Jenkins helmed the biggest box-office hit directed by a woman, Ryan Coogler will set a new mark for films directed by an African American.

