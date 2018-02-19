'Black Panther' Shows That Inclusion Pays At The Box Office

When Hollywood crafts a must-see theatrical event, it has increasingly been propelled by the power of inclusivity.

Just as Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated "Get Out" and Patty Jenkins "Wonder Woman" did before it, "Black Panther" captured the zeitgeist by the potent combination of top-notch filmmaking, studio backing and an audience hungry to see itself represented on the big screen in a way it seldom has before.

At the box office, inclusion is paying off — and often, it's paying big time.