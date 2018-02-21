Blake Lively Shares 'Gossip Girl' Inspired Pic & Fans Are Freaking Out

You know you love her.
Blake Lively's latest Instagram post is a nod to her "Gossip Girl" past – and fans are totally freaking out.
The 30-year-old actress shared a selfie to her Instagram on Wednesday where she's pictured looking out at a New York City bridge through a car window.
Just an innocuous selfie, right? Wrong.
Blake's post shares a striking resemblance to the iconic opening scene of "Gossip Girl" where her character – bad-girl-gone-good Serena van der Woodsen – is seen staring longingly outside a train window during her return to the Upper East Side.
(The CW)
"Spotted," she not-so-subtly captioned the pic – a reference to the hit CW show's tagline.
Fans lost it over Blake's "GG" nod as they longed for the days watching the drama-filled lives of Manhattan's elite unfold.
"You just made my day with this pic," one follower commented. "Miss that period of my life so much."
One user commented what we all are thinking, writing "I wish you guys would bring back Gossip Girl. I can only watch it over and over so many times."
Those hoping for a reunion between S, B, Lonely Boy and more of their favorite Upper East Siders may get their wish someday. Blake previously opened up about a potential "Gossip Girl" revival – ironically fuelling even more gossip.
"I don't know. Why not?" Blake told Variety last April. "It sort of all depends. Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it's hard work and I've got my babies, and I don't want to be away from them that much. But I've just learned in life you never say never."
Xoxo!