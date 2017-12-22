Blake Lively Shows Off Ryan Reynolds' Epic Christmas Baking Fail

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents, but baking might not be one of them!
Blake Lively took to Instagram on Friday to show off her husband's hilarious attempt at making Christmas cookies, which almost looked like the work of the couple's 3-year-old daughter James!
"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies...," the actress wrote along with a shot of poorly frosted and slightly burnt sugar cookies. "...He's verrry handsome though."
The "All I See Is You" actress added on Twitter, "Like they've never said, like never, ever... @VancityReynolds is the next @MarthaStewart."
At least the "Deadpool" star still has those handsome good looks to fall back on!
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills (Getty Images)
The 41-year-old actor quickly responded to his wife's playful jabs in the comment section of her Instagram post.
"I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer," he wrote. Well, that explains it!
The lovebirds are known to poke fun at each other on social media. In October, the "Gossip Girl" star wished her hubby a happy birthday on Instagram by cropping him out of a picture with Ryan Gosling!
Reynolds returned the favor in November by posting a photo of his wife with a dramatic makeunder for her upcoming film, "The Rhythm Section." He cheekily captioned the snap, "#nofilter."
Oh, what we do without these two?
