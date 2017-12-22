Blake Lively Shows Off Ryan Reynolds' Epic Christmas Baking Fail

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents, but baking might not be one of them!

Blake Lively took to Instagram on Friday to show off her husband's hilarious attempt at making Christmas cookies, which almost looked like the work of the couple's 3-year-old daughter James!

"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies...," the actress wrote along with a shot of poorly frosted and slightly burnt sugar cookies. "...He's verrry handsome though."