Blooming In Love! Alex Rodriguez Sends Jennifer Lopez A Stunning Floral Arrangement

The couple has been dating since February 2017 and according to the "Shades of Blue" star, it's been pretty sweet from the start, beginning with their first date at the Hotel Bel-Air.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez recalled. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date," she told Vanity Fair.

Aw! You gotta love, love.

