Blooming In Love! Alex Rodriguez Sends Jennifer Lopez A Stunning Floral Arrangement

Swoon alert! Jennifer Lopez just got the most gorgeous bouquet of flowers from her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer shared a photo of a massive bouquet on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The arrangement, filled with pink and purple roses, calla lilies, orchids, ornamental kale and anemones, was over the top gorgeous. Alex sent a note that read, "Thinking of you. Missing you. Love you. Besos xx Macho 13." A-Rod wore the number. 13 when he played of the New York Yankees.
Talk about a cute gesture!
These two definitely aren't short on the adorable factor. Earlier this week, JLo shared a photo from her concert where she was greeted by her MLB sweetheart. She captioned the snap, "Favorite part of my night last night...first face I see coming off stage ❤️❤️❤️ #amoramoramor
The couple has been dating since February 2017 and according to the "Shades of Blue" star, it's been pretty sweet from the start, beginning with their first date at the Hotel Bel-Air.
“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez recalled. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date," she told Vanity Fair.
Aw! You gotta love, love.
