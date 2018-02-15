Bode Miller Apologizes After Joke Suggesting Marriage Caused Skier's Downfall

NBC ski analyst Bode Miller apologized after suggesting that matrimony is hazardous to your career, at least if you're a female skier.

During slalom coverage, partner Dan Hicks brought up a knee injury that knocked Austria's Anna Veith down in the rankings.

"The knee was an issue," Miller said. "I want to point out that she also just got married and it's historically very challenging to race in the World Cup while trying to raise a family or after being married. Not to blame the spouses, but I just want to get that out there that it could be your husband's fault." (Veith married her longtime boyfriend in 2016.)

An hour later, it was cleanup time. Prompted by Hicks, Miller said he made an ill-advised attempt at a joke. "On Valentine's Day, I did not mean to throw spouses under the bus," he said.



