Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello & Chance The Rapper To Be Honored At 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello and Chance the Rapper now have more than music stardom in common – they're each receiving special honors at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
This year's ceremony is shaping up to be a big night for all three acts, Access can confirm exclusively.
Bon Jovi will not only perform at the show, but also receive the first-ever Icon Award for their "global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance," a press release stated on Wednesday. As previously announced, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila and Charlie Puth are set to take the stage as well.
In addition, L'Oreal Paris has teamed with iHeartRadio to honor Camila with the inaugural Fangirls Award, following her breakout solo album "Camila" and the worldwide smash success of its single "Havana."
Chance the Rapper will be presented with iHeartRadio's Innovator Award for his "groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and his unsurpassable contributions to social causes," according to a statement from iHeartRadio.
The Chicago native is joining an impressive roster – past Innovator award recipients include Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and U2.
Co-hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on on TBS, TNT and TruTV.
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more superstars are all up for multiple awards.
-- Access Staff