Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello & Chance The Rapper To Be Honored At 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello and Chance the Rapper now have more than music stardom in common – they're each receiving special honors at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

This year's ceremony is shaping up to be a big night for all three acts, Access can confirm exclusively.

Bon Jovi will not only perform at the show, but also receive the first-ever Icon Award for their "global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance," a press release stated on Wednesday. As previously announced, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila and Charlie Puth are set to take the stage as well.