Bradley Cooper's Facial Expressions At The Super Bowl Are Just As Epic As The Eagles' Win

In case you didn't know — Bradley Cooper is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. 

Bradley hit Super Bowl LII to cheer his Eagles to a soaring victory over the New England Patriots — and cheer he did. The Internet is on fire with photos and video of the 43-year-old actor losing it at nearly every play as he whooped and hollered for his home team. Bradley, who had a prime seat right next to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, was also joined by partner, Irina Shayk. 

Check out all of Bradley's best moments as told by social media: 

And because we love all Philadelphia Eagles fans, check out Will Smith flapping his wings like an eagle. 

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News