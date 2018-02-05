Bradley Cooper's Facial Expressions At The Super Bowl Are Just As Epic As The Eagles' Win

In case you didn't know — Bradley Cooper is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Bradley hit Super Bowl LII to cheer his Eagles to a soaring victory over the New England Patriots — and cheer he did. The Internet is on fire with photos and video of the 43-year-old actor losing it at nearly every play as he whooped and hollered for his home team. Bradley, who had a prime seat right next to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, was also joined by partner, Irina Shayk.

Check out all of Bradley's best moments as told by social media: