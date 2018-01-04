Britney Spears Brings The Heat In A Teeny Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears is sizzling in 2018!
The "Toxic" singer hit the beach with her boys Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, and shared several sweet family photos of their sunny adventures on her Instagram on Wednesday.
"Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" she captioned the fun pics.
While Britney didn't disclose where they are in her pictures, one of the photos appears to show a Hawaiian monk seal lounging on the beach, suggesting that the family is kicking back in the Aloha State.
In the pics, Britney flashed her rock-hard physique in a tiny, yellow string bikini. She's rocking a huge sunhat, sunglasses, and hanging out on a striped beach towel.
Her boys are dressed in board shorts and fun sunglasses.
The 36-year-old pop star is no stranger to post fabulous pics on her Instagram account. Last year, Britney flashed her taut tummy in pics, including this fun gym selfie in November.
Looking good Brit and Happy New Year!