Britney Spears Gushes Over Sister Jamie Lynn's Second Pregnancy

Britney Spears can't wait to be an aunt again!
The pop star congratulated little sister Jamie Lynn on her second pregnancy with an excited tweet on Christmas Eve.
"So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!!" she wrote, in response to the 26-year-old's big announcement. "Love you all so much!!!!"
Jamie Lynn first shared the happy news in a touching Instagram post Sunday morning, posting a photo of her and husband Jamie Watson holding hands in the forest with Jamie Lynn's daughter, Maddie. The couple's soon-to-be little one is their first child together.
Britney offered kind words for Maddie in her note too, writing that her 9-year-old niece will be "the best big sister!"
Of course, Brit's own little ones will also be welcoming the family's new addition. The "Piece of Me" singer is mom to sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jaden James, 11.
Last week, Brit gave her fans a peek at the gang's Christmas festivities with a fun Boomerang of one of her sons "jumping for joy" in front of their impressively decorated mansion.
It looks like there's now even more good tidings to celebrate for the Spears family!
-- Erin Biglow