Britney Spears Gushes Over Sister Jamie Lynn's Second Pregnancy

Britney Spears can't wait to be an aunt again! 

The pop star congratulated little sister Jamie Lynn on her second pregnancy with an excited tweet on Christmas Eve.

"So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!!" she wrote, in response to the 26-year-old's big announcement. "Love you all so much!!!!"

Jamie Lynn first shared the happy news in a touching Instagram post Sunday morning, posting a photo of her and husband Jamie Watson holding hands in the forest with Jamie Lynn's daughter, Maddie. The couple's soon-to-be little one is their first child together.

Britney offered kind words for Maddie in her note too, writing that her 9-year-old niece will be "the best big sister!"

Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister????????2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

Of course, Brit's own little ones will also be welcoming the family's new addition. The "Piece of Me" singer is mom to sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jaden James, 11.

Last week, Brit gave her fans a peek at the gang's Christmas festivities with a fun Boomerang of one of her sons "jumping for joy" in front of their impressively decorated mansion.

Jumping for joy because school is out for the holidays!! ????

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

It looks like there's now even more good tidings to celebrate for the Spears family! 

-- Erin Biglow

