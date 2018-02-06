Britney Spears Says Sam Asghari 'Inspires Her' In Gushy Post

Britney Spears is getting gushy about her boyfriend of over a year, Sam Asghari. The "Piece Of Me" singer shared a lovey-dovey post about her man on her Instagram account on Monday. In the sweet snap, Britney and Sam are posing in front of a waterfall and she's grinning ear-to-ear.
She captioned the pic, "I’ve been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari 🌈🌸❤️."
Sam shared the same photo on his Instagram account and added an additional comment, calling Britney, "the most beautiful girl."
The duo celebrated their one year dating anniversary in November and they definitely haven't been shy about sharing sweet messages about each other throughout their romance. Over the summer while Britney was traveling in Japan, Sam made sure to make a special visit. She captioned the snap, "Look who came to see me in Japan 🇯🇵 @samasghari 😉 great matching duo !!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Can these two get any cuter?