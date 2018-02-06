Britney Spears Says Sam Asghari 'Inspires Her' In Gushy Post

Britney Spears is getting gushy about her boyfriend of over a year, Sam Asghari. The "Piece Of Me" singer shared a lovey-dovey post about her man on her Instagram account on Monday. In the sweet snap, Britney and Sam are posing in front of a waterfall and she's grinning ear-to-ear.

She captioned the pic, "I’ve been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari 🌈🌸❤️."