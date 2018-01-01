Britney Spears Is Showing Off Her Love For Boyfriend Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency may have come to a close, but her love life is heating up!
The pop star and her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari, posted matching videos to their Instagram accounts on New Year's Day, showing off their affection for each other on camera.
In the video, Sam asks Brit a serious of sweet questions about the year ahead.
"Are you excited about your last couple shows?" he asks.
"Yes," she says.
"Are you excited about 2018?" Sam asks.
“Yes," Britney says again.
"You look beautiful," Sam tells her.
"Thank you, and I love you," Brit replies, kissing her beau on the cheek.
"2018 shenanigans with @samasghari," Britney captioned the video.
For his post, Sam – who met the pop star on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video – wrote, "Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime @britneyspears."
2017 was a big year for Britney, who completed the final show of her 4-year "Britney: Piece of Me" residency at The Axis Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.
Sam was there to cheer his love on, and he posted an Instagram video from the audience to commemorate her huge accomplishment.
"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" he captioned the video.
"Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night :heart: Happy New Year #GOAT #britneyspears."
