Britney Spears Sparkles In Super Sexy Minidress At Hollywood Beauty Awards

The total look was definitely a red carpet standout at the event, which honors the best in beauty from the year. The popstar hit the show to accept the fragrance of the year award for her perfume, Fantasy in Bloom. And even her kiddos approved of her gorgeous ensemble for the evening out.

"When I was getting ready this evening, my sons were like, 'Mom, are you going to the Oscars?' I said, 'Well, it’s kind of like the Oscars, and I won the biggest award there,'" she joked during her acceptance speech. "They were jumping up and down, and I felt really proud—but they were just ready to get my a-- out of the house!"

Britney is no stranger to hitting the red carpet in sexy dresses lately — and why shouldn't she!? The stunning star, 36, keeps her bod in tip-top shape and recently showed off how she does it in an Instagram video. She captioned this video of her doing kettlebell squats, "Gearing up for summer."