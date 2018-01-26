Brooklyn Beckham Gets His Nickname Tattooed On His Stomach

Brooklyn Beckham is showing off his new, sentimental
tattoo.
The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham posted a black-and-white pic of his stomach with the word "buster" on it.
Buster is Brooklyn's childhood nickname.
His tattoo artist, Mr. K, at Bang Bang NYC, shared a pic of the two in the tattoo parlor.
Brooklyn isn't the only Beckham to have some Buster ink.
His dad, David, had his firstborn's name tattooed on his own neck in 2015, first revealing that's what he calls his son.
"I've always called Brooklyn (Buster) since the day he was born.... Love you Bust," David wrote in a 2015 Instagram post.
Brooklyn is also well-known for his ink and his love for Mr. K. The tattoo artist inked Brooklyn in December with the years in which his siblings were born.
-- Access Hollywood Staff