Brooklyn Beckham Gets A Massive Tattoo – See The Pics

Brooklyn Beckham just added to his tattoo collection!
The 18-year-old got inked by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, and the massive tattoo looks like it was probably pretty painful to get. Dr. Woo shared a photo of Brooklyn's new tattoo, which is across his torso. The ink featured a large cupid shooting an arrow downward.
"Fun one for BB thankz bud @brooklynbeckham," the infamous tattoo artist captioned the pic photo.
This isn't his first time Brooklyn has turned to Dr. Woo for some fresh ink.
In July, Brooklyn had Dr. Woo design a compass on his left forearm. He captioned that snap, "Thanks mate…"
And in April, the teenage photographer had Dr. Woo add a vintage camera to the top of his arm. He shared a close-up look of that tattoo too!
And his ink obsession doesn't stop there. Back in October, Brooklyn showed off his "7" tattoo on his pinky finger, which we're assuming pays homage to his dad's jersey number while playing on Manchester United's success in the late 90's and early 2000's.
The 18-year-old got his first tattoo in early April from the notorious Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood where stars like Lady Gaga and Johnny Depp go to get their ink done.
"Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney," Brooklyn shared at the time.
It looks like Brooklyn is definitely taking after his dad, David. The former soccer standout has been inked over 40 times.
Now the question is — what will Brooklyn get next?
-- Kevin Zelman