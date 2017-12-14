Brooklyn Beckham's New Tattoo Honors His Siblings – See The Pic!

Brooklyn Beckham has some new ink!
The 18-year-old showed off his newest tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday.
The black and white photo reveals that his tattoo reads, "0 2 0 5 1 1."
The numbers are the years that each of his siblings were born.
Romeo was born in 2002, Cruz in 2005 and Harper was born in 2011
Brooklyn's new ink is by Mr. K from the famous Bang Bang NYC shop.
Brooklyn got his first tattoo back in April and has since added numerous designs to his body, and this isn't the first time one of his tats honored a family member.
He has "Mama's Boy" written on his chest, honoring his iconic mother Victoria Beckham.
His dad David Beckham is also known for his amount of sentimental tattoos. He's covered head-to-toe in ink but a lot of them are for his wife and four children.
We can't wait to see what Brooklyn's next tattoo is going to be!
-- Kevin Zelman