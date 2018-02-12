Brookyln Beckham Debuts Massive Tattoo In Honor Of Mom

Brooklyn Beckham is a proud momma's boy!
The 18-year-old paid a permanent tribute to his mother – Victoria Beckham – with a new tattoo on his bicep that reads "Mum" in a massive heart surrounded by roses.
Brooklyn debuted his new ink on Instagram on Sunday.
"Cheers to this man x another amazing one 🌷. @_dr_woo_," he captioned the pic.
The budding photographer has several other tats in honor of his family. Just last week he flaunted this "1975" tattoo on his hand – the year his father was born.
Last month, the eldest Beckham also added two tattoos to his stomach – "buster" right above his belly button and "dvbrch" on his rib.
Dad David Beckham affectionately gave Brooklyn the nickname Buster, while "dvbrch" represents each member of the fashionable family.
The Beckham family continued to keep each other close as they supported Victoria during New York Fashion Week.
Brooklyn visited his beloved mum on Friday ahead of her big fashion show and snapped this sweet selfie.
"Someone came to visit! Love u @brooklynbeckham X kisses from NY! X #VBAW18 #NYFW," Victoria captioned the snap.
The Spice Girls alum also shared a pic of her other three children taking a peek at her Victoria Beckham Autumn/Winter collection at Fashion Week.
Looks like family comes first for the Beckhams!