Bruno Mars & Cardi B. Break The Internet With 'Finesse' Remix

Bruno Mars / VEVO
Cardi B. and Bruno Mars brought the '90s back!
Bruno dropped his new "In Living Color"-themed music video for "Finesse" featuring Cardi B. Wednesday night, and the duo turned the funk up!
The track originally debuted on Bruno's 2016 album "24K Magic" – but added a verse from the breakout rapper and fresh drumbeat for the 2018 remix.
"This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time," Bruno tweeted about the new video.
Bruno packed the nostalgia with his outfit reminiscent of Will Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" – with his signature gold chain, of course!
The five-time Grammy winner also gave a sweet shout out to his collaborator, tweeting "Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie herself."
Cardi channeled her inner "fly girl" for the retro remix – donning a neon snapback, huge hoop earrings and denim cutoff shorts.
Her breakout smash "Bodak Yellow" catapulted the 25-year-old rapper to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making her the first female rapper to hit No. 1 in almost twenty years.
Cardi also became the first rapper – and third act in history – to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart's top 10 simultaenously with her tracks "No Limit," "Motorsport" and "Bodak Yellow."
The Internet melted down over the pair's throwback-inspired track, offering hilarious reactions to the visual.
Bruno and Cardi B's "Finesse" reign is just beginning!