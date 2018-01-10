Bruno Mars, Cardi B. & More Announced As Additional Grammys Performers

(Getty Images)
Will Bruno Mars and Cardi B. be dripping in "Finesse" on the Grammys stage?
The Recording Academy announces additional acts to perform on this year's 60th Annual Grammy Awards – making music's biggest night even bigger.
The two hit-makers will likely perform their collaboration – "Finesse" – which debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Finesse" skyrocketed to No. 1 on the iTunes Chart less than 12 hours after its debut last Thursday – while the viral music video has currently racked nearly 50 million views in six days.
First-time Grammy nominees Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid will also team up for a heart wrenching performance of their hit "1-800-273-8255," joined on stage by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Grammy nominees Kesha, Sza, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are also set to perform.
The artists will join previously announced performers Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, P!nk, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air live from New York City Jan. 28 on CBS.