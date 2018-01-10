Bruno Mars, Cardi B. & More Announced As Additional Grammys Performers

Will Bruno Mars and Cardi B. be dripping in "Finesse" on the Grammys stage?



The Recording Academy announces additional acts to perform on this year's 60th Annual Grammy Awards – making music's biggest night even bigger.

The two hit-makers will likely perform their collaboration – "Finesse" – which debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Finesse" skyrocketed to No. 1 on the iTunes Chart less than 12 hours after its debut last Thursday – while the viral music video has currently racked nearly 50 million views in six days.