Bruno Mars Sweeps The 2018 Grammy Awards With 7 Wins

Bruno Mars receives his third Grammy for Album of the Year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Bruno Mars dominated the competition on Sunday night at the 60th annual Grammy Awards with 7 Grammy wins. The "24K Magic" singer snagged the top three categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year and was overcome with emotion as he took the stage to accept the award for Album Of The Year.
"To the other nominees in this category… You guys are the reason that I am in the studio pulling my hair out, because I know you guys are going to only come with the top shelf artistry and music. Thank you for blessing the world with your music," Bruno began.
"I'm 15 years old and I'm opening up a show in Hawaii called the "Magic of Polynesia. I'm in front of a curtain and I'm singing songs and my job was to entertain about 1,000 people — 1,000 tourists from all over the world. I would put together a set list like 10-12 songs, and I'll be honest I was incredible at 15. Later on in life I found out that those songs that I was singing were written by either, Babyface, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis or Teddy Riley," Bruno shared.
Singer Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"With those songs, I remember seeing it. I remember seeing it firsthand… people from two sides of the globe dancing with each other, toasting with each other, celebrating together. All I wanted to do with this album is that. Those songs were written with nothing but joy."
The story was definitely the perfect way to end the Grammy Awards. In addition to the three major awards he took home, Bruno also snagged Best R&B Performance for "That’s What I Like," Best R&B Song for "That’s What I Like," Best R&B Album for "24K Magic" and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for "24K Magic."
Talk about a massive night for the super fly singer!
