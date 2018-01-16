BTS Fanboys Over Ansel Elgort's New Song 'Supernova'

Ansel Elgort's bromance with the boys of BTS is still going strong!
The "Baby Driver" actor and musician released his new single – "Supernova" – on Jan. 11, and the track is a major hit with BTS.
Ansel posted a hilarious video of himself jamming out to the song with BTS members RM and V on his Twitter over the weekend.
"When I showed Tae and RM an early version of Supernova in Seoul this summer," Ansel captioned the post.
The boys' friendship began back in May 2017 at the Billboard Music Awards. Their bro-fest continued at November's American Music Awards, where Ansel was seen fangirling over BTS' epic performance in the audience.
K-pop sensation BTS is quickly becoming the hottest boy band in America. The group's single "DNA" hit Billboard's Hot 100 chart on Oct. 14, 2017, and their latest smash "Mic Drop" peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart on Dec. 16, 2017.
Now, can an Ansel and BTS collaboration please happen next?