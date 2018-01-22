Busy Philipps Tears Up In Emotional Video On The 10th Anniversary Of Heath Ledger's Death

(Getty Images)
A decade after the sudden death of Heath Ledger, Busy Philipps still keeps the actor's memory close to her heart.
On Jan. 22, the 10th anniversary of his death, the "Cougar Town" actress posted an emotional video her Instagram Story, reflecting on the loss of her late friend.
Busy shot the video behind the wheel of her car, while MGMT's "Time to Pretend" coursed through her speakers.
"I was just driving, and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago – and this song came on," she said, choking up as she spoke into the camera.
(Busy Philipps / Instagram)
"It came out after he had passed away. And I remember when it came out, because I thought… It made me think of him. Like, I just thought he would have liked this song, you know?"
"And for some reason, I just… Every time I hear this song..."
Busy pauses, overcome with emotions, and wipes tears from her eyes. "It's just weird, that's all," she concludes.
In her last post, Busy listens to the song in silence, soaking in the moment. "Just turn it up I guess?" she captions the video.
(Busy Philipps / Instagram)
Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger at the 78th Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)
The 38-year-old is the longtime best friend of Michelle Williams, Heath's former love, and was named the godmother of the couple's daughter, Matilda Rose.
Busy wasn't the only actress who was moved by the 10th anniversary of Heath's passing. Naomi Watts, who dated Heath from 2002 to 2004, posted a heartfelt tribute to her onetime love on Instagram.
"Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world," she captioned a black-and-white photograph of the actor.
"He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit."
Lily Cole - Heath's co-star in his final film, "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" - also commemorated the anniversary with an onset photo.
"I can't believe it's ten years since the world lost this most beautiful spirit," she wrote on Instagram.
"Heath was so funny, so kind, free minded and creative, playful, so generous and a hundred other positives. I feel lucky to have known him, and join the list of so many who miss him."
