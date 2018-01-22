Busy Philipps Tears Up In Emotional Video On The 10th Anniversary Of Heath Ledger's Death

A decade after the sudden death of Heath Ledger, Busy Philipps still keeps the actor's memory close to her heart.

On Jan. 22, the 10th anniversary of his death, the "Cougar Town" actress posted an emotional video her Instagram Story, reflecting on the loss of her late friend.

Busy shot the video behind the wheel of her car, while MGMT's "Time to Pretend" coursed through her speakers.

"I was just driving, and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago – and this song came on," she said, choking up as she spoke into the camera.