Caitlyn Jenner Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting Beauty Icon Award

Caitlyn Jenner is officially an award-winning beauty.
The 68-year-old reality TV star was honoured with the Beauty Icon award at the Xposé Benefit Awards in Ireland on Thursday.
While grateful for the award, Cait kept the focus on LGBT issues and the treatment of transgender men and women.
"In my community, in the trans community, the L, the G, the B and the T, the T portion is the most underfunded by far," she reportedly said during her award speech. "I really judge a people and a country by the way they treat the LGBT community, I just have to say Ireland has done such a good job when it comes to these issues."
Though her family is famous for their beauty, Cait reminded the crowd that physical appearance isn't everything.
"We talk about beauty, fashion, all those types of things ... first of all, the way I look at it… I look at this room and there are beautiful women everywhere. I think beauty is more than just what you see. Beauty is about your soul," she added.
The Olympic gold medalist looked gorgeous in a tight, long sleeve pencil dress paired with matching black pumps. Caitlyn was the biggest star of the night, walking the pink carpet with a snake-print clutch in hand.
Caitlyn will continue to travel the globe to raise awareness for the transgender community – and will soon take on the Middle East.
"There's other countries around the world — in fact I'll be in Israel — who have done a wonderful job in the face of civil rights, when what's happening in the L, the G, the B or the T, they'll hang you; it's an amazing thing."