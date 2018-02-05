Calvin Harris Hints At New Album With Cryptic, Gigantic Billboard

Is Calvin Harris releasing new music?

His fans certainly seem to think so after her unveiled a massive, flashing billboard with images that flash over the date 02.08.18. The billboard featured images of a spinning human skull and a crazy looking cartoon face with wild hair and its mouth zipped shut. In between the images, the date keeps flashing up. One can only guess that whatever is in store, it's going to be much heavier and darker than his funky jams from his 2017 album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1."

Fans have apparently already linked the website, nuhready.com with the album because it features similar images. Check out Calvin's cryptic tweet below. What do you think is coming up, super fans?