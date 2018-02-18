Cameron Boyce & Booboo Stewart Do The Splits To Celebrate 'Descendants 3' News

Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart are rotten to the core and also apparently very flexible!

The "Descendants" stars celebrated the exciting news that there will a third film in the hit Disney Channel franchise by doing splits on Instagram on Saturday.

"when you hear the news… @disneydescendants," Cameron captioned the video.

The big announcement about the third movie happened on Friday during the premiere of "ZOMBIES," and fans freaked out.

The original cast, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart are all returning. 

Sofia took to Twitter to celebrate the big announcement on Friday.

"This is for YOU. This is because of YOU. Thank YOU. #Descendants3 #ForeverYourEvie," she wrote.

Dove Cameron simply wrote, "are we ok."

And the actress commented about how the news was trending on Twitter.

"y'all already got #Descendants3 trnding," she wrote.

"Descendants 3" will premiere in summer of 2019.

-- Stephanie Swaim

