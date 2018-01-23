Camila Cabello Breaks Beyoncé's 15-Year Record For No. 1 Song & Album

Camila Cabello has a huge accomplishment in common with Beyoncé!
The 20-year-old "Havana" hitmaker hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with her fiery hit single – as well as topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart with her debut album.
This feat makes Camila the first artist in 15 years to hold the No. 1 spot on both charts for the first time simultaneously. Queen Bey was previously held this honor in 2003 with her single "Crazy In Love" and album "Dangerously In Love."
"Havana" proved to be a breakout smash for the former Fifth Harmony member. The addictive track has spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart before hitting No. 1 – including 7 non-consecutive weeks at No. 2.
Camila's debut album as a soloist sold 119,000 copies in its first week of release. She is the first woman in three years to top the chart with a debut album. The last female artist to take the crown was Meghan Trainor with her 2015 release "Title."
Camila adorably took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support after her huge solo success.
"I can't even believe this. This is all because of you and how hard you go for me," she wrote. "I'm speechless but my heartbeat is saying a million words at a time."
Camila will "Never Be The Same" after this!