Camila Cabello Breaks Beyoncé's 15-Year Record For No. 1 Song & Album

Camila Cabello has a huge accomplishment in common with Beyoncé!

The 20-year-old "Havana" hitmaker hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with her fiery hit single – as well as topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart with her debut album.

This feat makes Camila the first artist in 15 years to hold the No. 1 spot on both charts for the first time simultaneously. Queen Bey was previously held this honor in 2003 with her single "Crazy In Love" and album "Dangerously In Love."