Camila Cabello Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Album Chart

Camila Cabello's career will "Never Be The Same" after stellar first-week album sales!
The 20-year-old "Havana" hit maker reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart – selling over 119,000 copies of her debut album in the week ending Jan. 18.
Even more impressive, Camila is the first woman in three years to top the chart with a debut album. The last female artist to take the crown was Meghan Trainor with her 2015 release "Title."
Camila adorably freaked out at the news, sharing her reaction on Twitter.
"MY ALBUM IS NUMBER 1 … I'M CRYING ON THE STREET," she wrote.
The former Fifth Harmony member's solo success was heavily propelled by her hit single, "Havana." The track has spent 22 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart – currently sitting at No. 2 for an eighth consecutive week.
Looks like Camila is starting 2018 out on fire!