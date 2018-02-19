Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be The Same' On 'Dancing On Ice'

Camila Cabello is serving up a fresh performance, on ice!
The singer was on Britain's "Dancing On Ice" on Sunday and gave a flawless performance of her hit single, "Never Be The Same."
The show loved her performance and tweeted out their love for Camila.
"@Camila_Cabello was melting the ice with that performance," the show wrote. "Thanks for coming to visit us on #DancingOnIce."
The pop singer is also gearing up for her "Never Be The Same" tour, which sold out in a day!
Camila took to Twitter on Saturday to share her excitement over the news!
"I have no words – thank you THE TOUR IS SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!," she wrote. "i can't wait to see you all out there."
Here's hoping Camila has an amazing tour!
-- Stephanie Swaim