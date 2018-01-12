Camila Cabello Posts Sweet Thank You Message To Fans After Album's Release

Camila Cabello has a lot to be grateful for!
The "Havana" hit-maker celebrated the release of her debut solo album Thursday night with her millions of social media followers.
(Instagram)
"My first album has come out and it's in your hands," she wrote in a sweet message on Twitter.
"First and foremost, I want to thank you for sticking by me … I feel so lucky I get to have people in my life that mare about me so much," Camila continued.
Camila's fans have shown up for the 20-year-old pop sensation in a huge way.
After "Camila" dropped, the album skyrocketed to No. 1 on the iTunes Album chart in 92 countries. Camila now holds the record for most No. 1's on the music platform for a debut album.
The former Fifth Harmony member's sizzling smash hit "Havana" also reached a new peak of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has topped Billboard's Pop Songs radio airplay chart for seven weeks straight – the longest run for a song by a solo female artist in nearly five years.
Camila continued to celebrate her momentous day on "Good Morning Americana" for a performance of her stunning new single, "Never Be The Same." Watch the full video below!