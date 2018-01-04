Camila Cabello Previews Three New Songs Off Her Upcoming Album On Instagram

Camila Cabello is giving her fans a sneak peek at what's coming up!
The 20-year-old singer shared three music previews on her Instagram account late on Wednesday night — "Never Be The Same," "All These Years" and "She Loves Control." In the caption of her posts, she also revealed that she's officially in the 9 day countdown till her album, "Camila" drops.
In each video, there's a notebook that scribbles out some of the lyrics as Camila sings. The first song "Never Be The Same" croons, "It's human, and I'm a sucker for the way that you move babe." It shows off her soaring vocals and her soulful and pop-rock focused sound.
"All These Years" features one quick run that shows off Camila's signature range. In "She Loves Control," Camila only shared a very short snippet of ooos and ahhs!
Camila's self-titled album drops on Jan. 12 and is already turning heads with huge collaborations with Shawn Mendes and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Camila's hit single "Havana" soared up the charts and peaked in late November with the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
The former Fifth Harmony singer is definitely set to make a statement of her own with her album.
What do you think of the new sneak peeks of the tracks?