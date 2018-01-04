Camila Cabello Previews Three New Songs Off Her Upcoming Album On Instagram



Camila Cabello is giving her fans a sneak peek at what's coming up!

The 20-year-old singer shared three music previews on her Instagram account late on Wednesday night — "Never Be The Same," "All These Years" and "She Loves Control." In the caption of her posts, she also revealed that she's officially in the 9 day countdown till her album, "Camila" drops.

In each video, there's a notebook that scribbles out some of the lyrics as Camila sings. The first song "Never Be The Same" croons, "It's human, and I'm a sucker for the way that you move babe." It shows off her soaring vocals and her soulful and pop-rock focused sound.