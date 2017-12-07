Camila Cabello Releases Two Tracks 'Real Friends' And 'Never Be The Same' From Her Debut Solo Album

"Never Be The Same" and "Real Friends" have all the Camilizers in a frenzy!
Camila Cabello just released two songs from her much-anticipated debut solo album, "Camila." "Never Be The Same" and "Real Friends" come with the pre-sale purchase of "Camila" available for pre-order today, Dec. 7.
The two songs are very different from each other. "Never Be The Same" is an up-tempo, drum-laden track that will definitely get stuck in your head. On the flip side, "Real Friends" slows things down and takes a deeper approach as Camila sings about looking for real friends who won't let her down.
Camila has definitely been on a hot streak, giving fans tons of new content ahead of the release of her album on January 12.
Back in August, the 20-year-old singer released her smash hit "Havana," which hit No. 1 in multiple countries, making this her second top five hit. The accompanying music video also had a lot of people talking because Camila plays multiple roles in the video and also sings and dances. The video basically cements her status as a total triple threat.
On Thursday, Camila also released the cover art for her new album on Instagram.
"to my Camilizers…. My debut album is finally finished. Now I’m trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! Thank you for being so patient with me this year, I can’t wait for you to hear whathas been the soundtrack to the past year of my life… all of these songs have special memories behind them, and I'm not gonna lie it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter…" Camila says about her new album before explaining the meaning of the title.
"I decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. It started with somebody else’s story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself," Camila continued.
"Camila" is set to be released on Jan. 12.
-- Kevin Zelman