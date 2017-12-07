Camila Cabello Releases Two Tracks 'Real Friends' And 'Never Be The Same' From Her Debut Solo Album

"Never Be The Same" and "Real Friends" have all the Camilizers in a frenzy!

Camila Cabello just released two songs from her much-anticipated debut solo album, "Camila." "Never Be The Same" and "Real Friends" come with the pre-sale purchase of "Camila" available for pre-order today, Dec. 7.

The two songs are very different from each other. "Never Be The Same" is an up-tempo, drum-laden track that will definitely get stuck in your head. On the flip side, "Real Friends" slows things down and takes a deeper approach as Camila sings about looking for real friends who won't let her down.