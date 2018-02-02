Camila Cabello Talks Solo Superstardom: 'It's Almost Like Hannah Montana'

"It feels amazing. But it also feels like it's not me," she says. "I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's my twin'. It's almost like Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus. But… I don’t know. I feel like so much stuff is happening to me all the time, and that’s kind of a good thing because I don’t really have time to process it and let stuff sink in."

Camila is the first artist in over a decade to simultaneously have a debut album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – honors previously helmed by pop queens Beyoncé and Britney Spears.

"But really it just feels amazing that people are actually listening to my songs," she tells the mag. "I think back to when I was 15 and didn’t even think this [career] was a real thing that could happen."