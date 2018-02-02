Camila Cabello Talks Solo Superstardom: 'It's Almost Like Hannah Montana'

Camila Cabello may be pop music's newest superstar, but she's still getting used to her newfound solo success.
The 20-year-old "Havana" hit maker graces the February issue of NME, where she candidly opens up about how life has changed since hitting No. 1.
(NME / Matt Salacuse)
"It feels amazing. But it also feels like it's not me," she says. "I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's my twin'. It's almost like Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus. But… I don’t know. I feel like so much stuff is happening to me all the time, and that’s kind of a good thing because I don’t really have time to process it and let stuff sink in."
Camila is the first artist in over a decade to simultaneously have a debut album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – honors previously helmed by pop queens Beyoncé and Britney Spears.
"But really it just feels amazing that people are actually listening to my songs," she tells the mag. "I think back to when I was 15 and didn’t even think this [career] was a real thing that could happen."
(NME / Matt Salacuse)
While Camila is still adjusting to pop stardom, the former Fifth Harmony member does promise to take being a role model to her young fans seriously.
"I think it has a lot to do with the fact I have a sister who's 10. Even if I swear in real life, I don’t like swearing in songs. Because she listens to my songs with all her friends and I don't want them to not be able to sing along. I definitely always keep that audience in my mind," she says.
"Growing up, I looked up to all the Disney girls like Selena, Demi, Miley, Taylor … I feel like the people you look up to as a kid definitely influence you in some way. And because of that I wanna be a good influence on younger kids."
As for her years spent with Fifth Harmony, she's moved past her girl group days.
When asked if she would consider performing any of her Fifth Harmony hits on tour, Camila responded with a resolute "No… no, definitely not."