Canadian Fan Catches Hoda Kotb Cheering Like Crazy At USA vs. Canada Women's Hockey Finals

Hoda Kotb may be the best cheerleader we've ever seen!

The "Today" show anchor was spotted in the stands absolutely losing it as she cheered on the USA Women's hockey team at the finals on Wednesday as they faced off against Team Canada. Hoda was whooping, hollering, whistling and having a grand old time as she and her fellow "Today" show star Al Roker cheered on Team USA to a gold medal victory — except one person wasn't having it at all.