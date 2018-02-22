Canadian Fan Catches Hoda Kotb Cheering Like Crazy At USA vs. Canada Women's Hockey Finals

Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb cheers during the Women's Gold Medal Game between Canada and the United States on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Hoda Kotb may be the best cheerleader we've ever seen!
The "Today" show anchor was spotted in the stands absolutely losing it as she cheered on the USA Women's hockey team at the finals on Wednesday as they faced off against Team Canada. Hoda was whooping, hollering, whistling and having a grand old time as she and her fellow "Today" show star Al Roker cheered on Team USA to a gold medal victory — except one person wasn't having it at all.
Canadian fan Michael Tobin tweeted this hilarious video of himself sitting in front of Hoda and wrote, "Clearly, this Canadian picked the wrong section to sit in ‘TODAY’ ... 😏#USAvsCAN #pyeongchang2018 @hodakotb @alroker @TODAYshow."
Too funny!
Hoda and Al may have agreed that he chose the wrong section to sit in, so they invited him to a better seat — on their show in Pyeongchang the next morning. Michael stopped by the "Today" anchor desk to talk about his experience sitting just a couple feet from the hosts during the tense hockey matchup.
And it looks like he really hit it off with Hoda!
You just gotta love the Olympics.