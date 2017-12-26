Canyon Christmas! John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Kick Back In The Canyon For The Holidays

It's a canyon Christmas!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their daughter, Luna, to the American West to ring in the Christmas holidays. The couple, who is expecting their second child in 2018, shared tons of photos from their outdoorsy Christmas holiday.

In the first pic Chrissy shared, the couple's daughter, Luna, is walking through the desert with the family's dog. Chrissy captured the sweet moment and captioned it, "hommmme home on the range."