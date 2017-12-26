Canyon Christmas! John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Kick Back In The Canyon For The Holidays

It's a canyon Christmas!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their daughter, Luna, to the American West to ring in the Christmas holidays. The couple, who is expecting their second child in 2018, shared tons of photos from their outdoorsy Christmas holiday.
In the first pic Chrissy shared, the couple's daughter, Luna, is walking through the desert with the family's dog. Chrissy captured the sweet moment and captioned it, "hommmme home on the range."
Chrissy also posted tons of snaps from Christmas Day of the whole family posing with the incredible backdrop of the canyon. In one pic, she's holding Luna, who is wearing a "Merry Christmas" sweater.
John wasn't shy about sharing pics of their low-key Christmas, either. The father-daughter duo couldn't contain their smiles in one pic and John commented on how this holiday vacation didn't need a filter.
This is the last time the couple will celebrate the holidays as a family of four. In November, Chrissy announced in a super sweet Instagram video that they are expecting another child. The couple has been on a whirlwind travel schedule since the announcement, spending time in Hawaii, Austria, New York City and now in the West.
We bet they'll be just as much of jetsetters as a family of five!