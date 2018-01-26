Cardi B Celebrates First Pair Of Grammy Nominations

Tell Cardi B she's nominated for a Grammy and the breakthrough rapper will quickly remind you: She's actually nominated for two.

The chart-topping rapper performed late Thursday at a pre-Grammy party held by her record label's parent company, Warner Music Group. And when the DJ said she "got nominated for a Grammy," she corrected him.

"Two of them," she said.

The 25-year-old performer celebrated her first pair of Grammy nominations at The Grill in New York City with a performance of her five hit songs, also giving the audience a dose of her humor and likable personality.