Cardi B Dances To Her Hit 'Bartier Cardi' While Snacking At The NBC All-Stars Game

Cardi B attends the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

Cardi B knows how to jam and snack at the same time.

The rapper was at the 2018 NBC All-Stars Game on Sunday, when her hit song "Bartier Cardi" came on over the loud speakers.

The 25-year-old was caught by the NBA on TNT Instagram as she danced in her seat while munching on some popcorn.

@iamcardib vibing to Bartier Cardi while eating ???? is all of us ???? #NBAAllStar

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

READ: Cardi B & Normani Kordei Step Out For GQ's NBA All Star Party

"@iamcardib vibing to Bartier Cardi while eating…is all of us," the caption reads.

In the video she bobs her head while rocking matching red glasses and a coat, much to the amusement of the man sitting next to her who can't help but giggle as the whole thing goes down.

READ: Fergie's NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Confuses & Amuses

Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

Cardi was also all smiles while posing with Fergie, who sang the national anthem at the event.

Jon Patrick Ferguson, Fergie, Quavo, Cardi B and Offset attend the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

Cardi B is truly a queen for the people!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News