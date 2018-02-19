Cardi B Dances To Her Hit 'Bartier Cardi' While Snacking At The NBC All-Stars Game

(Getty Images)
Cardi B knows how to jam and snack at the same time.
The rapper was at the 2018 NBC All-Stars Game on Sunday, when her hit song "Bartier Cardi" came on over the loud speakers.
The 25-year-old was caught by the NBA on TNT Instagram as she danced in her seat while munching on some popcorn.
"@iamcardib vibing to Bartier Cardi while eating…is all of us," the caption reads.
In the video she bobs her head while rocking matching red glasses and a coat, much to the amusement of the man sitting next to her who can't help but giggle as the whole thing goes down.
Cardi was also all smiles while posing with Fergie, who sang the national anthem at the event.
Cardi B is truly a queen for the people!
-- Stephanie Swaim