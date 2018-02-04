Cardi B Hilariously Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors: 'Let Me Fat In Peace'

Cardi B is too busy making money moves to entertain motherhood right now!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper posted a video to her Instagram Saturday dancing to one of her upcoming tracks in a skintight cutout dress.
While Cardi looked like she was dripping in "Finesse," one fan wondered if she was sporting a growing baby bump.
"Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking," the fan wrote.
Of course this comment refers to speculation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant – a rumor she has yet to confirm herself.
Cardi – the queen of social media clapbacks – quickly shut it down.
“No b—ch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace,” she hilariously responded.
The 25-year-old superstar got engaged to Migos rapper Offset in October 2017. The couple has been dating for nearly a year.
Cardi B and Offset attend the 2018 Maxim Party co-sponsored by blu February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Getty Images)
Cardi and Offset coupled up on the red carpet for Maxim’s Pre-Super Bowl Party on Saturday, where the “Bartier” babe flexed her huge engagement ring worth $500,000.
They got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on!