Cardi B Hilariously Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors: 'Let Me Fat In Peace'

Of course this comment refers to speculation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant – a rumor she has yet to confirm herself.

Cardi – the queen of social media clapbacks – quickly shut it down.

“No b—ch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace,” she hilariously responded.

The 25-year-old superstar got engaged to Migos rapper Offset in October 2017. The couple has been dating for nearly a year.

