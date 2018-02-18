Cardi B & Normani Kordei Step Out For GQ's NBA All Star Party

Cardi B and Normani Kordei stepped out at the 2018 GQ NBA All Star Party.
Cardi rocked a slick black one-sleeve dress with over-the-knee boots on the red carpet on Saturday.
(Getty Images)
Normani opted for a black pant and top combo.
Other attendees included Justine Sky, Chadwick Boseman and AnnaLynne McCord.
Prior to the event, Normani released a music video with Khalid for her new song "Love Lies" on Friday.
She also recently talked about the future of Fifth Harmony.
Everything that we've been through, I feel like literally it's us against the world and that's together and apart," she told Beats 1's Zane Lowe according to Billboard. "We'll always have some place to call home which is Fifth Harmony."
"We've literally been through anything you could possibly imagine. We're resilient. It's us against the world," she added.
-- Stephanie Swaim