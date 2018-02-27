Cardi B Reveals Why She Hasn't Left Fiancé Offset: 'People Don't Know What I Did'

(Getty Images)
Cardi B sets the record straight on her relationship to Migos rapper Offset – and hints that she hasn't been perfect either.
After damning cheating allegations against her fiancé surfaced last year, the rapper has continuously been pressured by social media to call off her engagement to Offset for good. According to Cardi, however, fans don't have the full the story.
"It's not right, what he f**king did—but people don’t know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," Cardi tells Cosmopolitan in the mag's April issue.
The Grammy nominee will make no apologies about her decision either.
"I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don't got to explain why. I’m not your property" she adds. "This is my life …. I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision."
Rumors of Offset's infidelity began circulating just months after he proposed to Cardi with a massive, 8-carat diamond sparkler during a concert performance. Social media erupted after the Migos artist appeared to be the subject of a sex tape.
Since then, fans questioned if the Brooklyn hit maker actually possessed the self-confidence flowing through the bars of tracks like "Finesse."
"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I don’t have low self-esteem," she assures. "I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player."
While everyone seems to have an opinion on Cardi after her breakout no. 1 hit "Bodak Yellow," the rapper refuses to cave in to public pressure to become the perfect role model.
"Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f**king opinion about you," she tells the mag. "If I change myself, then I'm going to lose myself, and I won't be who makes me happy."
