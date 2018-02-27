Cardi B Reveals Why She Hasn't Left Fiancé Offset: 'People Don't Know What I Did'

Cardi B sets the record straight on her relationship to Migos rapper Offset – and hints that she hasn't been perfect either.

After damning cheating allegations against her fiancé surfaced last year, the rapper has continuously been pressured by social media to call off her engagement to Offset for good. According to Cardi, however, fans don't have the full the story.

"It's not right, what he f**king did—but people don’t know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," Cardi tells Cosmopolitan in the mag's April issue.