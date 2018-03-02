Carrie Underwood Debuts Inspiring New Music Video For 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris

The music video is filled with inspirational moments in all parts of life. The video features historic moments from Muhammad Ali landing his knockout punches, to Martin Luther King Jr. giving his legendary speeches to the freedom marches in the 1960s, and shots of the Freedom Tower in New York City. It also highlights epic moments in sports history, showing Serena Williams nabbing huge tennis wins, Bethany Hamilton surfing with one arm, and Olympic and paralympic athletes running to victory.

There's also mentions of the #MeToo movement, as well as messages of female empowerment in the video.

"The Champion" doesn't just highlight famous moments though — it also shows how champions appear in everyday life and captures moments with firefighters, police, and kids achieving success.

This video will give you all the feels!

Carrie has been keeping a low-profile recently after taking a huge fall outside her Nashville home, which her required an extensive amount of stitches on her face. The award-winning singer is currently in the studio working on her next album which will be released on Capitol Records Nashville.





